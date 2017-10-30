October 30, 2017

STACY MCCAIN: No Mercy for @KevinSpacey? Welcome to the Sexual Harassment Apocalypse. “It would be unfair to impugn all gay men as complicit in this, in the same way as it is unfair for feminists to imply that Harvey Weinstein is representative of all heterosexual men.”

Plus: “As recently as November 2016, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, like every other liberal, were going all-out to elect Hillary Clinton president, to continue the merciless Title IX regime on university campuses, where more than 100 males students have filed lawsuits claiming they were falsely accused and denied due process in kangaroo-court hearings imposed at the behest of the Obama administration. Karma is a deeply ironic bitch.”