October 31, 2017

THE “POPULATION BOMB” HYSTERIA CREATED A DISASTER, BUT NO ONE IS BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE: The world in 2076: The population bomb has imploded. “Half the world’s nations have fertility rates below the replacement level of just over two children per woman. Countries across Europe and the Far East are teetering on a demographic cliff, with rates below 1.5. On recent trends, Germany and Italy could see their populations halve within the next 60 years. The world has hit peak child, says Hans Rosling at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Peak person cannot be far behind.”