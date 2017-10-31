October 31, 2017

FUNNYMAN JIMMY KIMMEL: “I go to bed worried, and I wake up worried, and I honestly don’t know if things are going to be okay.”

You’ve been showing up, anyway. Do you have a sense of what your life after the show might be?

Some days I think about it 100 times. If you have a great show, you feel like you could do it forever, and if you have a bad show, you feel like you want to go home and never come back. It’s really just as simple as that, you know? If those 140 people sitting in front of me in the audience are laughing and enjoying the show, it makes it easier to imagine doing it for a long time. With the celebrity guests, I’m not of that mentality where it’s like, Oh, I have no interest in this person. It’s not like I’m going on a cruise with them. Realistically, I’m talking to them for 11 minutes. I can talk to anyone for 11 minutes. That’s not the part of the job that gets me down. It’s the relentlessness. It’s a grind.