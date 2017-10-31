October 31, 2017

WELL: Podesta Group one of the companies mentioned in Manafort indictment: report.

The Podesta Group, a prominent lobbying and public relations firm, is one of the two unidentified companies mentioned in the grand jury indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Richard Gates, NBC News reported Monday.

Manafort and Gates approached “Company A” and “Company B” in 2012 about lobbying on behalf of the Ukrainian government, according to the indictment that was unsealed Monday.

Company A refers to Mercury Public Affairs and Company B refers to the Podesta Group, three sources with knowledge of the investigation told the news outlet.

The Podesta Group and Mercury both did work to benefit a pro-Russia Ukrainian party through Brussels-based nonprofit European Centre for a Modern Ukraine.