PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Then: Sexual assault – “it’s on us” to stop it:

● Now: Jimmy Kimmel is making next year’s Oscars a Harvey Weinstein-free zone.

Exit quote: “Hollywood has the best moral compass, because it has compassion.”

—Harvey Weinstein, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times, October 1st, 2009.

