October 30, 2017

Kurt Schlichter: It's Not Too Much To Ask That Our GOP Hacks Show Some Loyalty To Their Voters.

Let’s understand what “loyalty” is and isn’t when it comes to our elected officials. Loyalty is not a requirement for slavish agreement or utter acquiescence – those who either don’t want to be loyal or wish to excuse it in their favored pols will often try to tell you that’s what we normals expect in order to evade the real issue. But that claim is baloney – used baloney after having been eaten by a male cow. Debate and argument are vital. Criticize Trump’s actions if you feel they deserve criticism; criticize the man if you think he falls short. Ted Cruz does, and we dig him. But you need to be loyal to the people who sent you to Washington. We’re not going to tolerate you taking sides with people who hate us.

What is inexcusable are alleged Republicans going onto liberal media outlets to trash the base by sanctimoniously adopting lying liberal narratives about us and then basking in the loving liberal limelight their new liberal buddies temporarily bestow upon them. McCain pioneered that move, though he’s kind of the Sideshow Bob of maverickry – he’ll go through a period of liberal love then do something remotely conservative, like run for president, and his lib lovers will turn on him and he’ll stand there with hurt feelz and a rake mark on his sad face wondering, “What happened to all my new friends?”

“I don’t think I can be part of a party like this,” Flake essentially says, wiping away a figurative tear. What he’s really saying is that our interests and desires should be ignored (as they have been for decades) because we don’t meet his high standards. Fair enough, Jeff – but why are you now shocked that we decided that you don’t meet ours? . . .

The loyalty issue is just one component of the massive cultural/political upheaval we’re all living through. Normals are tired of being deceived, disregarded, and disrespected by those in power. Now we’re demanding loyalty, not asking for it. And we’re going to ruthlessly purge everyone who presumes to represent us who actually holds us in contempt, because the feeling is mutual.