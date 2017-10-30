October 30, 2017

WELL, YES: To win in 2018, Democrats must resist moving further left.

Democratic strategist Tyler Jones:

Instead of pursuing the unrealistic goal of single-payer healthcare in 2017, we should be laser-focused on putting a stop to the opioid epidemic that is literally killing off thousands of young people every day in small towns across the country. We must demonstrate a priority and commitment to jobs and opportunities for American citizens who work hard and play by the rules. Instead of looking to figures like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to move the party forward, we should be listening to Governors like Steve Bullock of Montana and Roy Cooper of North Carolina who actually won elections in red states. If we want to win again, Democrats must get out of the bubbles of New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., and listen to the rest of America again.

Democrats mistook Barack Obama’s personal popularity for approval of his progressive agenda, which voters chose to frustrate in every Congressional election since 2010 — and in local elections, state houses, and governors’ mansion, too. As has been noted many times before, Obama presided over the loss of about 1,000 Democrat-held offices.

The “bubbles” Jones worries about are the Democrat Remnant’s safe spaces. And while Jones is correct that Democrats need to start listening to Americans outside of those safe spaces — that’s not what safe spaces are for. They’re places to retreat, to close ones eyes, cover one’s ears, and chant “Na-na-na-na-na I can’t hear you.”

I’m not saying Democrats can’t change, but that they probably won’t until they’ve been beaten badly enough to understand that they can’t win elections and openly the disdain bitter clingers and all those other undesirables out in Flyover Country.