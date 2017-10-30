October 30, 2017

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Karl Marx, not Adolf Hitler, was the most destructive German ever born, and Western intellectuals will go to extreme lengths to deny it.

If you’re interested in the question of whether morality can exist without God, you might enjoy Arthur Allen Leff’s discussion in Unspeakable Ethics, Unnatural Law. Or, in shorter and more pungent form, his treatment in Memorandum From The Devil. Also, these — especially the latter — are two of the best-written law review articles ever.