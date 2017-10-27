October 27, 2017

SEE, EVERYBODY WHO HAS EVER HIRED — OR WHO IN THE FUTURE HIRES — FUSION GPS WILL GET AWKWARD QUESTIONS LIKE THE ONES THE FREE BEACON FACES: “During the 2016 election cycle we retained Fusion GPS to provide research on multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary, just as we retained other firms to assist in our research into Hillary Clinton. All of the work that Fusion GPS provided to the Free Beacon was based on public sources, and none of the work product that the Free Beacon received appears in the Steele dossier. The Free Beacon had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele. Nor did we have any knowledge of the relationship between Fusion GPS and the Democratic National Committee, Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign.”