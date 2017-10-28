October 28, 2017
FEAR AND LOATHING ON HILLARY CLINTON’S GRIEVANCE TOUR:
A few weeks before Election Day last year, Clinton challenged Donald Trump to say that he would unconditionally accept the results on Nov. 8. It was a perfect gotcha question for someone of Trump’s temperament and he spent days hemming and hawing and publicly weighing various nightmare hypotheticals, but eventually he said that he maybe kind-of would.
It is now clear that someone should have asked Clinton the same question.
Clinton still isn’t accepting “the legitimacy of the election,” as she put it.
Elections are only legitimate when the Democrat wins.