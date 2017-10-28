October 28, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: U. of Arkansas System Considers Changes to Ease Tenured-Faculty Firings.

he University of Arkansas system is considering proposed changes in its tenure policy that could make it easier to fire professors and, faculty members say, chip away at academic freedom.

A key concern, they say, is language in the proposal that outlines when professors may be fired for cause. It includes a “pattern of disruptive conduct or unwillingness to work productively with colleagues.” That language, some faculty members say, effectively means collegiality — or the lack thereof — can be used as a reason to dismiss a professor.