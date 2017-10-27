October 27, 2017

SEA STORY: Two women and their dogs rescued after 5 months adrift in the Pacific.

The group had left Hawaii in the spring, bound for Tahiti, but ran into trouble on May 30 when bad weather damaged their sailboat’s engine. The women decided to keep sailing, but strayed off course, according to the Navy.

After two months — past the time they estimated they would arrive in Tahiti — the Honolulu residents began sending out daily distress calls, the Navy said.

But they were too far away from other boats and shore stations to be heard.

“You can’t get any help at all because you’re in the middle of nowhere,” Fuiava said in the call.

Appel and Fuiava survived on a year’s worth of dry goods including oatmeal, pasta and rice, the Navy said. They also had a water purifier.