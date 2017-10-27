October 27, 2017

ERICK ERICKSON: I AGREE WITH JONAH GOLDBERG ABOUT ROY MOORE AND I WANT ROY MOORE TO WIN.

If Donald Trump is a symptom of a disease, Mitch McConnell is what the virus looks like under the microscope. Much of what ails the GOP right now is because of the repeated betrayals by McConnell and his apologists in conservative media blaming everyone else but him.

So now they get what they deserve — Roy Moore. They could have learned their lesson with Trump. But many of the very same people now horrified by the advance of Roy Moore were in bed with Trump to stop Ted Cruz.

If they won’t learn, they can and should have Moore.