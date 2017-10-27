October 27, 2017

ROBERT TRACINSKI: Everyone is so distracted by the drama on the President Trump’s Twitter feed that they’re not paying attention to his crackdown on runaway regulation. Good.

Are President Trump’s constant Twitter fights a distraction from his failures, or from his successes?

The answer is a little of both. While everyone is preoccupied with the latest culture war skirmish started or inflamed on the president’s Twitter feed, their rage and concern is being directed away from some notable failures to achieve his promised agenda. Yet this also makes people less likely to notice the part of his agenda that succeeds best when no one is paying much attention: the Trump administration’s crackdown on runaway regulation.

I would almost say this strategy is deliberate, if not for the random and uncalculated way it is carried out.