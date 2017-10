LENORE SKENAZY GOES INTERNATIONAL: In her new Spectator article, she points out that in 1971, 80% of British 8-year-olds walked to school by themselves. In 2005 it’s just 12% of 7-to-10-year-olds. At ten, I was taking a train and a bus to school in a different city. Things have certainly changed over there, and it surely explains a lot.

Update: Closely related, here’s Lenore and Jonathan Haidt in the new Reason, explaining that lot.