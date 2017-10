TO A MORE INNOCENT WORLD, THE UN SEEMED LIKE A GOOD IDEA: I confess that I’m not a hundred percent sure how 100 wolves and a fatted calf voting on what should be for dinner seemed like a good idea, but we have evidence it did, even to rational and smart people. But I think we can say it’s an idea whose time is so far past, it’s starting to smell. It smells of graveyard. The Rubber Hits the Road.