October 25, 2017

IF THE PARTIES WERE REVERSED, DEMOCRAT ACTIVISTS WOULD ALREADY BE MAKING PERKINS, COIE RADIOACTIVE: Clinton Lawyer Under Fire After Disclosure That The Clinton Campaign Paid For Russian Dossier On Trump. “If Elias and Perkins Coie lied to the media about the role of the Clinton campaign and the DNC in the affair, such allegations fall into a murky area of legal ethics. Elias was clearly representing clients in this matter. Attorneys are subject to a code of ethics that bars them from making false statements in representation. This is usually a matter of court filings or litigation, which have well-defined systems for addressing such misconduct. Lying to the media is less defined but still covered by ethical rules. . . . Elias has deep ties to Clinton and Democratic politics. He still lists himself as general counsel to Hillary for America, the presidential campaign of Hillary Rodham Clinton. He previously served as general counsel in John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign. Elias and Perkins Coie will now face some very serious questions going forward. Elias already spoke to the media on the allegations and did not claim privilege. This could also be fashioned as a possible criminal matter by investigators in negating privilege assertions. However, Elias has already gone public on the alleged involvement of both the Clinton campaign and DNC in the dossier controversy. It will be hard to get that cat to walk backwards.”