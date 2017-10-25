October 25, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Kent State mulls whether telling someone ‘You need Jesus’ is hate speech. Actually, I think asking that question is hate speech. Someone file a complaint.

Of course, the underlying premise (“free speech or hate speech?”) is tendentious bullshit, because “hate speech” is free speech just as much as any other speech.

Plus: “Notably absent from the potential hate-speech slogans on the poster is a prominent example from Kent State’s recent history. In 2011, an associate professor of history, Julio Cesar Pino, drew condemnation from campus leaders, students and faculty when he shouted ‘Death to Israel’ at a Muslim Israeli diplomat of Bedouin heritage, Ismael Khaldi, who was speaking on campus.”