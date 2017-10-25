October 25, 2017

GOOD LORD: HIV-infected school aide accused of sexually victimizing 42 children in Maryland.

The Charles County State Attorney’s Office announced Monday a 206-count indictment for Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, a stark increase from the 119-count indictment handed out in late July.

Bell is now accused of assaulting 42 juveniles after officials originally reported 24 victims in July.

“The ages of the alleged victims at the time the offenses were committed range from 11 years old to 17 years old,” the state attorney’s office said.

Of the 42 victims, officials said they have identified 28 juveniles, and 14 remain unidentified.

The ex-school aid is accused of sexually abusing his victims at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, at his home and possibly at other locations between May 2015 and June 2017, police said.

While Bell allegedly sexually assaulted students while not wearing protection, the state attorney’s office said they were not aware of any of the victims testing positive for HIV.