October 24, 2017

● Old and Busted: “We Are All Socialists Now.”

—Newsweek cover story, February 9, 2009 issue.

● The New Hotness: “Thousands of Americans Will Scream Helplessly at the Sky on Trump’s Election Anniversary.”

—Newsweek headline, yesterday.

There is one consistent element, however. Then and now, no matter who the current publisher is, Newsweek continues to write headlines that are indistinguishable with the North Korean Twitter parody, DPRK News.

UPDATE: A pre-production concept video of what the upcoming event will likely resemble: