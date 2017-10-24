October 24, 2017

MORE ON JEFF FLAKE from Stephen Kruiser:

It’s not the party that has changed so much (although it has changed some), it’s Flake.

Flake was a strong conservative when he was in the House. When he got to the Senate, he decided to be John McCain’s “Mini-Me” and has borne little, if any, resemblance to his former self. My many conservative and/or Republican friends back in my native state are completely mystified as to what happened to Flake during his first (and probably only) Senate term.

None of them are voting for him in the primary.