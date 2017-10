HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME EDITION: Trump, Emoluments, and the Professoriate. The DOJ isn’t looking so great either: “The president’s most effective defender on the subject of foreign emoluments is not his own Justice Department but a pair of law professors: Seth Barrett Tillman, a law professor at Maynooth University in Ireland, and Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law.”