October 24, 2017

RENT-SEEKERS GOTTA SEEK RENTS: 300 Hours Training Required to Shampoo Hair In Tennessee.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee is trying to change this. The libertarian-leaning think tank is suing the state cosmetology board over its onerous occupational-licensing requirements for people who want to wash hair. At present, obtaining a government permission to shampoo hair requires taking two exams, at a cost of $140, plus a $50 annual fee. On top of that, someone must take 300 hours of training “on the theory and practice of shampooing,” at a cost of upwards of $3,000 for the tuition.

“Tennessee is one of only five states that require a license to wash hair, and this is just one of the many senseless licensing laws that the Volunteer State currently has on the books,” Beacon Center states on its website.

But—surprise!—nowhere in the state even offers “shampoo tech” classes at present. So even someone prepared to put in the time and money to become a pro hair-washer right now can’t. Their only options would be a) to go through the more rigorous and expensive process (1,500 hours and tens of thousands of dollars in tuition) of obtaining a cosmetology license, or b) to wash hair illegally.