October 24, 2017

BILL GERTZ: DHS, FBI Warn Companies of Ongoing Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure.

The detailed technical analysis of the cyber campaign highlights the growing danger of foreign states’ efforts to map networks that control critical infrastructures in preparation for future operations that could shut down the electric grid and other infrastructures.

Adm. Mike Rogers, Cyber Command commander and director of the National Security Agency, told Congress in May he is concerned about foreign nations using attacks against critical infrastructures that run the electric grid, financial systems, communications networks, the transportation systems, and others.

“We assess that several countries, including Iran, have conducted disruptions or remote intrusions into critical infrastructure systems in the United States,” Rogers said.