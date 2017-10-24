October 24, 2017

GOSH, READING THIS PIECE, it’s almost like it might be a mistake to put off childbearing until your forties.

Related: Kim Cattrall, 61, claims gruelling Sex And The City filming stopped her from having children. “Claiming the gruelling working hours had heavily impacted on her decision not to start a family, she said: ‘That was my early 40s and I had just started filming Sex and the City, the chances of getting pregnant with these procedures was, everyone was talking about it. ‘But I thought to myself, ‘wow I have 19 hour days on this series, I have weekends where I finish at Saturday morning. My Monday morning would start at 4.45am and go to one or two in the morning.”

Related thoughts from Karol Markowicz.