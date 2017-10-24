«
»

October 24, 2017

GOSH, READING THIS PIECE, it’s almost like it might be a mistake to put off childbearing until your forties.

Related: Kim Cattrall, 61, claims gruelling Sex And The City filming stopped her from having children. “Claiming the gruelling working hours had heavily impacted on her decision not to start a family, she said: ‘That was my early 40s and I had just started filming Sex and the City, the chances of getting pregnant with these procedures was, everyone was talking about it. ‘But I thought to myself, ‘wow I have 19 hour days on this series, I have weekends where I finish at Saturday morning. My Monday morning would start at 4.45am and go to one or two in the morning.”

Related thoughts from Karol Markowicz.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:09 pm