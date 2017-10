21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Prozac is polluting waterways, potentially impacting marine life. “The findings — published last week in the journal Ecology and Evolution — suggest the drug lowers the crabs’ inhibitions, causing them to taker greater risks. The drugged crabs also engaged in more aggressive behavior, getting in fights with both friend and foe. Crabs exposed to the antidepressant were more likely to get killed or injured in duels with their peers.”