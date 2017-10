BREAKING NEWS FROM 1979: Woody Allen’s new movie has adult-teen sex scene.

Looking back at Allen’s Manhattan, John Podhoretz wrote a few years ago that “It is inconceivable that such a movie could be made today, in which a middle-aged man commits statutory rape–and is considered a moral exemplar to boot. And yet there was not a peep in 1979.”

Evidently, Allen took Podhoretz’s words as a challenge.