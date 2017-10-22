October 22, 2017

I HAD MISSED THIS: Apple gave Uber’s app ‘unprecedented’ access to sensitive Apple features that can record iPhone screens. “Uber’s iPhone app has a secret back door to powerful Apple features, allowing the ride-hailing service to potentially record a user’s screen and access other personal information without their knowledge. This access to special iPhone functions — which are so powerful that Apple almost always keeps them off-limits to outside companies — is not disclosed in any consumer-facing information included with Uber’s app.”