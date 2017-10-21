October 21, 2017

THE PURGES WILL CONTINUE UNTIL OUR MAJORITY IS ESTABLISHED! Democratic Party Drama Puts Deputy Chair Keith Ellison in a Tough Spot. But it’s all good: “Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokesperson for the DNC, said that none of the moves were made in retaliation or for any political purpose other than expanding diversity and unifying the party. . . . The public response from Perez to complaints from Ellison backers has only exacerbated the tensions, as Perez, like Hinojosa, has insisted that the changes were made only for the sake of ‘diversity.’ One paragraph in an NBC News story on the dustup was almost a parody of the tactic of cloaking ideological or political moves in liberal rhetoric about identity.”