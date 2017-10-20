October 20, 2017

SO WE’RE STILL RUNNING A HUGE DEFICIT. I don’t like that, but it’s because there’s no political constituency in either party sufficient to restrain spending. The Tea Party had a modest impact for a few years, but that was crushed by the bipartisan ruling party.

So what do we do? Well, if we’re going to overspend (which seems inevitable), it should be on stuff that would still be valuable after a financial collapse: Roads and other infrastructure. Maybe education, though that’s a pretty iffy area right now. Add your thoughts in the comments.