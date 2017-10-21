October 21, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED WE’D SEE OPEN RACISM ON CAMPUS. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! “A graduate student teaching assistant at the University of Pennsylvania admitted to intentionally calling on white men last, and only if she has to, during class discussions. UPenn announced that is will be investigating the matter, but flatly denied rumors that it has removed Stephanie McKellop from the program.”

Sounds like the sort of thing the Department of Education should be looking into.