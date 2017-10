IT’S A RIDDLE, WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY, INSIDE AN ENIGMA: There’s an Awakening Against Sexual Assault, So Why Is No One Talking About Bill Clinton?

Just think of the media as Democrat operatives with bylines, and Bill’s conspicuous absence from all of these stories makes perfect sense. Not to mention this minor detail: Harvey Weinstein helped pay Bill Clinton’s legal bills during Monica era, Washington Post archive reveals.