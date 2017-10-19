October 19, 2017

GREAT MOMENTS IN 2017 HEADLINES: 6 Vegan Alternatives For Threatening Sexual Predators (Just Like Carrie Fisher Did!). Including this:

3.A Picture of Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren is one of the most feared women in Congress. She can reduce a full-grown adult male to a sniveling, terrified puddle on the floor. She is a symbol of justice, a symbol of feminism, and a symbol that if you ever touch my friend ever again, you will pay in blood (just not animal blood).

The 21st century is really not working out the way it was supposed to.