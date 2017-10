LET HE WHO HAS NEVER CHILLED OUT AT AN L.A. POST-BURNING MAN DECOMPRESSION SESSION CAST THE FIRST STONE: “Yet even as [former Weinstein attorney/enabler Lisa] Bloom was still coming to terms with the events of the past month — she attended the post-Burning Man gathering L.A. Decompression over the weekend in an attempt to gain perspective — she seemed focused on some of the smaller details of what went wrong.”