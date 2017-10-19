October 19, 2017

FINALLY: Finally, proof that gators are snacking on sharks.

Researchers have found that American alligators like nothing better than to snack on sharks and stingrays and have been found grabbing the fearsome sea creatures as they swim by in estuaries in Florida and Georgia.

In a study published in the journal Southeastern Naturalist, James Nifong of Kansas State University and Russell Lowers, a wildlife biologist at the Kennedy Space Center, detailed for the first time how alligators on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are eating small sharks and stingrays.

“Before this,” Nifong said in a statement from Kansas State, “there have only been a few observations from an island off the Georgia coast, but the new findings document the occurrence of these interactions from the Atlantic coast of Georgia around the Florida peninsula to the Gulf Coast and Florida panhandle.” He said the alligators were spotted eating three species of shark as well as stingrays.