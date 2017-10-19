October 19, 2017

THE PURGE GOES ON: Turkey’s Erdogan Calls on Mayors to Resign.

The comments mark Erdogan’s most explicit demand yet for a shake-up of veteran politicians – some of whom are nationally prominent – after voters in many cities rejected an April referendum granting him sweeping power.

While Erdogan narrowly won the referendum to change the constitution and create an executive presidency, voters in 17 of Turkey’s 30 largest cities voted against the change. Since then, Erdogan has spoken of the need for renewal in local government and the ruling AK Party, citing signs of “metal fatigue” within administrations.

“People do not take these offices as independent candidates but as candidates shown by parties. We cannot regard these posts as chairs which are kept eternally and never abandoned,” the Hurriyet quoted him as telling reporters on his plane back from a trip to Poland this week.