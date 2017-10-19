October 19, 2017

WE HAVE THE WORST POLITICAL CLASS IN AMERICAN HISTORY. FBI Confirms: Yes, James Comey Finished His Draft of the Speech Absolving Hillary Clinton Months Before Concluding the Investigation.

Perhaps that explains Comey’s not-so-righteous indignation last year as caught in this Power Line video: “You can call us wrong, but don’t call us weasels. We are not weasels. We are honest people and…whether or not you agree with the result, this was done the way you want it to be done.”

What a weasel.