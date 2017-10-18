October 18, 2017

WASHINGTON POST: ‘Reeks of subtle racism’: Black Democrat omitted from campaign fliers in Virginia. “Virginia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Ralph Northam omitted any mention of Justin Fairfax, the party’s African American candidate for lieutenant governor, from about a thousand pieces of campaign literature, a move Fairfax called a ‘mistake’ and that has stoked tensions within the Democratic ticket and threatens to alienate African American voters three weeks before Election Day.”

You know it’s bad when the Post is covering it this way.