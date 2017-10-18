October 18, 2017

THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: HILLARY CONFIDANT LINDA BLOODWORTH-THOMASON KNEW OF WEINSTEIN. “The creator of ‘Designing Women’ and Clinton confidant details horrific stories of sexual impropriety and abuse of power (“The No. 1 casting criterion for an actress is that she be ‘hot and f—able”) and reveals she warned Democrat operatives about Harvey Weinstein’s rumored behavior.”

How much of a “Clinton confidant” is Bloodworth-Thomason? In 2014, the Hollywood Reporter listed her as being one of five of “Hillary Clinton’s Biggest Hollywood Confidants,” and as they note, “they’ve known each other since the ’80s, when the Clintons were occupying the governor’s mansion.”

This makes Hillary’s Sgt. Schultz impersonation that she knew nothing – nothing! – of Weinstein’s degradations – while taking nearly $1.5 million of his money over the years seem increasingly implausible. Why is Democrat-dominated Hollywood such a cesspit of abuse and misogyny?

UPDATE (FROM STEVE): Yep.

The only girl power Hillary has ever been interested in is her own.