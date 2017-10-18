October 18, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE (CONT’D): Snapchat Video Gets California Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sexual Relation With Student.

According to Patch.com, a high school student at Beaumont High School in California, spotted the Snapchat video in August and approached the student, who had reportedly posted it and asked if it was “Mrs. Ciotta.”

“Yes…Bro, I’m getting in deep…been f—–g (Ciotta) and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks (at her house),” the student reportedly responded, according to the documents obtained by Patch.com, a local news organization in New Jersey.

Police have been investigating if the teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with more than just one minor Beaumont High School student, according to Patch.com. Ciotta is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

Beaumont Unified School District officials had been made aware of the video on Sept. 1 and they then contacted the police about the rumors alleging Ciotta appeared half-naked with the alleged victim and other underage students, according to the documents obtained by Patch.com.