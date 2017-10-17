October 17, 2017

TYRANNO-SOROS REX: George Soros has transferred $18 billion – the bulk of his fortune, it seems – to his Open Society Foundation. This puts the Foundation second only in assets to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Twenty years ago, my friend Marlo Lewis wrote about how Soros was using self-contradiction to attack free-market economies, ignoring what free-market economists actually say:

Far from postulating “perfect” competition, laissez-faire advocates eschew this airy construct as a source of interventionist mischief. Attainment of this impossible state of affairs would not even be desirable. “Perfect” information could be achieved only by diverting vast resources from other consumer priorities. Soros with his billions may be able to afford a more socialistic world; those in need of economic opportunity cannot. Soros pontificates that open societies can no longer define themselves in terms of opposition to Communism. But free societies must always define themselves in opposition to tyranny. Otherwise, they may be tempted to sell their birthright for a mess of potage like the statist claptrap Soros is peddling.

Soros’ Foundation now has a huge war chest to promote this claptrap.