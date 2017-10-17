October 17, 2017

THE FIX WAS IN: Pre-Exoneration: Comey Drafted Statement Ending Clinton Email Investigation Months Before Interviewing Her, FBI Confirms. “’To me, this is so far out of bounds it’s not even in the stadium,’ Chris Swecker, who retired from the FBI in 2006 as assistant director for the criminal investigative division and acting executive assistant director for law enforcement services, previously told Newsweek. ‘That is just not how things operate…. It’s built in our DNA not to prejudge investigations, particularly from the top.’” Well, the rules are always different for the Clintons.