October 17, 2017

NO, HARVEY. ‘Was seeing me naked the highlight of your internship?’

Working as a production assistant, Wachowiak said she mostly had to cash checks at a bank, but was once asked by an auditor working on the project to take a bunch of checks in a manila folder to Weinstein’s hotel room to get them signed.

When she got to the hotel room, Weinstein was holding a hand towel around his waist and she could tell that he was naked underneath, she told the Buffalo News.

When he took her folder, Weinstein dropped the towel and was naked, she said.

Wachowiak thought, “Relax, these are movie people, they think nothing of walking around naked,” she said. “Just keep your eyes on his face and don’t look down. And for God sake don’t let on that you want to run out of the room screaming.”

He sat on the bed with the folder over his groin and went through the checks, asking why they were paying for certain things, she recalled. He then complained about a pain in his shoulder and asked her for a massage, Wachowiak explained. Telling the newspaper that she’d experienced unwanted advances before, Wachowiak shot back, “That’s not in my job description.”

“He tried to encourage me by telling me what a fantastic opportunity it was for me to be part of this project,” Wachowiak related. “I told him that I was happy to be part of the project but I would not touch him. He finally gave up and signed all the checks.”