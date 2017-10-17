October 17, 2017

MICHAEL BARONE: Erik Prince should run for senator — in Michigan.

Related: Former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen Mulling Tennessee Senate Bid. He’s the only Democrat of sufficient stature left in the state. I worked with him a fair amount when I was on a state commission while he was governor, and have a high opinion of him. But he’s been out of office for 8 years, and the state has changed a lot. Also, it’s a lot harder to make a difference in the Senate. Like his replacement as Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam, Bredesen is a manager. Not sure the Senate is his cup of tea. But the Dems don’t have much of a bench in the state anymore.