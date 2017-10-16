October 16, 2017

FASTER, PLEASE: Viruses discovered a century ago may be our best defense against a threat that could kill 10 million people a year by 2050. “The treatments are made of bacteria-killing viruses called bacteriophages, or phages for short. Discovered in the early 1900s, bacteriophages have the potential to treat people with bacterial infections. They’re commonly used in parts of eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union as another way to treat infections that could otherwise be treated by antibiotics. Because they are programmed to fight bacteria, phages don’t pose much of a threat to human safety on a larger scale.”

I’ve been hearing about phage therapy as a coming thing for most of my life. I wish it would happen.