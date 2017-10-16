October 16, 2017

CLARICE FELDMAN: Take Back Your Diamonds, Take Back Your Pearls, What Makes You Think I Was One of Weinstein’s Girls?

Jimmy Kimmel says he’s laid off the Harvey Weinstein jokes because he’s not the “moral conscience of America” (there’s also a video of him asking young women to guess what’s in his crotch. And suggesting they feel it and put their mouths on it).

Famously, NBC is playing shy about the scandal, having refused to broadcast the detailed exposé by Ronan Farrow, who took it to the New Yorker which did publish it.

The story has laid bare the hypocrisy of the media giants, Democratic biggies, and the Hollywood virtue signalers.

At the Boston Herald, Howie Carr reminds us of the NBC double standard. . . .

Once Again the Elite Set Up a Two-tier System on Misogyny

For college males they set in motion the horrible, anti-due process Title IX witchhunts. They cheered on the phony rape charges against the Duke Lacrosse team and the University of Virginia fraternity. For their own gang, they looked the other way or set up excuses like Steinem’s “One Grope” rule or Nina Burleigh’s offer to fellate Bill Clinton because of his stand on abortion. Every woman who marched in a pussy hat for Hillary should do some serious soul searching.