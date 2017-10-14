October 14, 2017

THEIR TEARS ARE LIKE FINE WINE: ‘New York Times’ Despairs of Iowa’s Turn to the Right. “The explanation, according to the Times, is that Iowa simply isn’t retaining enough of its college graduates. The state’s industrial base has cratered, forcing the smart kids to seek their fortunes elsewhere, and leaving the dumb ones without degrees at home to vote Republican. No — seriously.”

Their egos are too fragile to withstand the self-examination necessary to arrive at the correct answer.