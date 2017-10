October 14, 2017

HMM: Low Serum Calcium Linked to Sudden Cardiac Arrest Risk.

Lower serum calcium levels, even within the normal range, may increase risk for sudden cardiac arrest, new research suggests[1].

After examining laboratory test results taken within 90 days prior to a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), researchers found cases had lower corrected calcium levels than matched controls, 80% of whom had a diagnosis of CAD (9.18 mg/dL vs 9.27 mg/dL, P=0.03).

In multivariable analysis, a 1-unit decrease in calcium levels was associated with a 1.6-fold increase in SCA risk (odds ratio [OR] 1.63, 95% CI 1.06–2.51), according to the study, published October 5, 2017 in Mayo Clinical Proceedings.