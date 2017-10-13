October 13, 2017
OOPS: Tesla recalls 11,000 Model Xs because the second-row seats have a problem.
During testing, Tesla found that cables in the seats might not be in the right place, so the back left-side seats could move forward during a crash.
No incidents have been reported by customers, but the company is offering free repairs either through its mobile service or at a service center. The company’s mobile service means a service van comes to you.
The Model X CUV has been a headache for the company (and consumers). More worrisome? Since 2015, Model X production has totaled less than 10% of the number of Model 3 sedans the company claims it will manufacture just next year.