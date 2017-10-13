October 13, 2017

YES AND NO:

The Catholic Church, whatever temporal problems it may have, is the keeper of one of the world’s great faiths. Faithful Catholics remain largely faithful Catholics, whatever disgust they may feel for the Church’s very real problems.

But if Hollywood is self-destructing, as Roger L. Simon and now Chris Hayes believe, what will keep audiences coming back for more? Blade Runner 2082? The fourth young man to play Spider-Man in my adult lifetime? An Ishtar reboot? Audiences have been shrinking for years before we learned about Weinstein.

Tinseltown is in trouble, and it’s not clear they understand just how much trouble.